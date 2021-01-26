"They're getting their friends a payday" - Former WWE writer comments on Tony Khan & AEW roster [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer and creative Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the current AEW roster and how he feels the pool of talent in the promotion is oversaturated.

In an interview with SK Wrestling's Lee Walker, Vince Russo explained that he feels the talent on offer in AEW isn't up to standard with what he was working with in WWE, and that he would struggle to get some of their stars over with the fans.

Here is what Russo had to say:

"I’ll tell you right now, if I was working for AEW… there’s fifty percent of this roster I could never get over. Because I could only do so much. There comes a point where you’ve got to get yourself over. I can’t go out there and wrestle for you. I can’t go out there and perform for you. I can give you directions. But if you can’t go out and do that, you’re never gonna get over."

Russo also stated that because there are so many stars in AEW he feels aren't able to fully get over, the locker room has become far too oversaturated.

"AEW is built on the buddy system. I mean that’s what AEW is. Everybody and their brother getting their friends and their buddy a payday, taking Tony Khan’s money. I mean, bro, billionaire or no billionaire, they’re literally putting their hand in this guys hand and robbing him. That is why on every AEW show, in a two hour span, you see eighty people. You see eighty people because every time somebody appears on the show they’re getting paid. You can do that AEW show with a fourth of the people that are on that show."

Vince Russo's issues with AEW are similar to those he experienced in TNA

Vince Russo also commented on his time in TNA and how he felt he would struggle to turn many of the wrestlers in that promotion into believable stars.

"I would tell Dixie (Carter) “I will never be able to get these people over! They’re not stars!” I didn’t say that with one person at the WWE."

You can watch the full clip between Lee Walker and Vince Russo below:

