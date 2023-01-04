"They're going to look to put your butt in jail" - WWE Veteran's massive warning to Vince McMahon amid return rumors (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's rumored WWE return has been a keenly discussed topic heading into WrestleMania 39. McMahon allegedly wants to get back to his position of power in the company, but Vince Russo feels it would be a mistake and has warned the former CEO from doing the same.

As revealed by the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon isn't happy about being forced out of the company and hopes to find a way back into the corporate setup. The prospect of seeing McMahon come out of retirement hasn't been well-received by the WWE Universe, as fans are visibly happy with how things are in Triple H's regime.

Vince Russo, who worked with McMahon during the Attitude Era, noted that his former boss is ignoring the fact that he has many enemies in the business.

Russo believed McMahon would not be able to experience a smooth comeback, and he explained why on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, as you can view below:

"My point is, and this is why I think as brilliant as he [Vince McMahon] is, sometimes he is just stupid because, let's face it, the dude has got a lot of enemies. You know he's got a lot of enemies out there, people that he's burned over the years that want to take him down." [From 4:20 to 4:36]

Russo stated that a fresh set of allegations could emerge against Vince McMahon if he chooses to resume his WWE run.

The former writer claimed that people trying to keep McMahon away would not hesitate to initiate criminal proceedings against him, which could also potentially lead to some time in prison.

"You show up again; here is going to come the second wave, and that second wave, and now they're going to look to put your butt in jail. Okay, bro? You're an idiot. Like, they will come to you with knives and pitchforks and torches, but his ego, Chris. It's like what you said. It's illogical, though," Vince Russo added. [From 4:37 to 5:15]

"Vince has never said I never did any of that stuff" - Vince Russo on the allegations against the former WWE boss

As per the Wall Street Journal's findings in 2022, Vince McMahon paid over 12$ million in hush money to conceal details of infertility and sexual misconduct throughout his lengthy career.

While McMahon eventually had to resign from WWE, the 77-year-old veteran interestingly never admitted to any of the charges leveled against him.

WWE's internal investigation also didn't reveal much about Vince McMahon's reaction to the controversy, and Vince Russo was pretty sure that McMahon was indeed guilty.

"Chris, what you said about the narcissism that supersedes any common sense with him. Here's the reality. First of all, Vince [McMahon] has never said I never did any of that stuff. He has never said that. I'm assuming because you did do it, and you're guilty of those things because he's never denied it." [From 3:29 to 4:02]

Do you ever see McMahon returning to WWE after all that happened last year? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

