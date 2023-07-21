"They’re gonna do an Edge/Lita" - Fans go wild after Rhea Ripley reveals the NSFW thing she likes to do with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley had a wild response when asked about her favorite thing to do with Dominik Mysterio, and the wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to the same.

The duo's on-screen relationship has been one of the most interesting storylines in WWE over the past year. The pair has also done an excellent job at maintaining kayfabe, which often leaves fans wondering if there is more to their relationship than what meets the eye. However, it should be noted that both Rhea and Dominik have their separate love lives outside the squared circle, and the duo are just excellent at playing their characters.

Rhea Ripley was recently asked about her favorite thing to do with Dominik Mysterio, and her response was something not many would have expected. Mami's reply caused a major buzz among fans, with many comparing the relationship to Edge and Lita, who also went to lengths to showcase their heel work.

Responses to Rhea's recent comments!

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are thriving together in WWE

While Rhea Ripley has always been a formidable name in WWE, Dominik Mysterio has really come into his own ever since aligning with Mami. The duo have been a menace to the rest of the roster, and have been thriving since joining forces.

The Eradicator has been undefeated in singles competition this year. She also won the Women's Royal Rumble 2023 despite entering the competition at #1, before defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win SmackDown Women's Championship, now retired and replaced with the Women's World Championship.

Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, has been receiving some of the loudest negative reactions in every arena and has risen to prominence as a heel. Dirty Dom recently won his first singles title in WWE, defeating Wes Lee to capture the NXT North American Championship. The 26-year-old was assisted by the rest of the Judgment Day in the biggest win of his career.

With SummerSlam season approaching, it will be interesting to see what Triple H and Co. have in store for the power couple. Rhea Ripley is currently on a collision course with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan and could face either of the two at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Dominik Mysterio, meanwhile, is expected to work more on NXT as he is a titleholder on the brand.

