"They're gonna be for Knash" - WWE star to dedicate all his future title wins to Bray Wyatt's son

Bray Wyatt's loss is still felt dearly in the WWE and professional wrestling world. One of his closest friends in real life, Braun Strowman, recently revealed that he plans on dedicating all his future title wins to Wyatt's son, Knash.

Braun Strowman's main roster journey began under Bray Wyatt when he joined the Wyatt Family in 2015. Strowman and Wyatt developed a friendship that went beyond the squared circle.

When Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman welcomed their first child into the world, Knash Sixx Rotunda, Braun Strowman was asked to be the godson, which he gladly accepted.

Following Bray Wyatt's untimely passing in August, Uncle Braun has regularly visited his former tag team partner's kids and knows they need the emotional support right now.

Strowman, who is presently out of action, visited India recently, where he spoke to India Today's Alan Jose John. During the interview, The Monster of all Monsters confirmed that his title triumphs from here onwards will be for Knash:

"They're gonna be for Knash," said Strowman.

WWE's Braun Strowman on Bray Wyatt giving him the honors of being a godfather

Anybody who is a godfather would know that the role comes with its fair share of responsibilities.

Braun Strowman was also aware of them and considered himself blessed that Bray chose him to be Knash's godparent. Strowman knew the "unbelievable weight" that came with the job, but he was wholly proud to carry it on his back and be by the side of Wyatt's children whenever they needed him.

The former WWE Universal Champion explained:

"I was so blessed when I found out he was having his first son, Knash, because he gave me the honours of being a godfather. And it's an unbelievable weight that I carry on my back with such pride, because at the end of the day, none of us ever want to have to step up into that position."

Strowman is currently preparing for his WWE in-ring return, and he hopes to make Bray Wyatt proud once he's back on TV.

