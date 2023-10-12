[WATCH] Top WWE star melts hearts as he takes Bray Wyatt's kids out for dinner

As revealed by Alexie Offerman, Jojo Offerman's mother, WWE superstar Braun Strowman caught up with Bray Wyatt's children recently for dinner, and the footage of the meeting might be the best thing fans see all day long!

It's been a tough time for Bray Wyatt's family since his sudden passing in August. They are trying to move on with life, and it looks like talent from the WWE roster, especially those who were closer to Bray in real life, are doing their bit in helping Jojo and the kids, Knash Sixx and Hyrie Von, deal with the loss.

Braun Strowman, who is the godfather of Knash, recently met "Windham's babies" for dinner. Alexie Offerman shared several adorable photos and videos of Wyatt's children having a memorable weekend, during which they attended a Disney concert and had a lot of fun with 'Uncle Braun.'

"My G-Babies had fun this weekend so far, from Disney Junior Concert to meeting up with 'Uncle Braun' for early dinner… thank you @adamscherr99 for the love on Windhams babies❤️."

Where has Braun Strowman been, and when will he return to WWE?

For someone who was re-signed last year, Braun Strowman's second stint in the company has not gone according to how he might have wanted.

The former Universal Champion has not wrestled since May, and there was even speculation about his potentially leaving the promotion again. He appeared during the Bray Wyatt tribute segment on WWE TV, but many wonder what's the latest regarding his status.

Braun Strowman has been out of action after undergoing neck surgery and, as things stand, is still under contract and is waiting to heal completely before he gets the green light to wrestle again.

Given the nature of his injury, there is no known timeline for his return, though a major RAW star recently shared a positive update about the Monster of all Monsters. You can read all about that here.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE