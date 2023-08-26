Is Braun Strowman still in WWE? Find out the truth

Braun Strowman recently made a heartfelt appearance on a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, joining Erick Rowan and other WWE Superstars in paying tribute to Bray Wyatt. Strowman's presence carries significant weight in the tribute to Wyatt, considering he was a member of The Wyatt Family. He also initially made his RAW debut as part of this faction in 2015.

Notably, Strowman's appearance on SmackDown followed a hiatus of several months. His last match was on May 1, 2023, on RAW, where he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat The Alpha Academy. This has sparked questions among fans about Strowman's current status with WWE.

The answer is affirmative, as The Monster Among Men is still under contract with the company. His absence from WWE television is due to an injury he sustained.

For those who might not be aware, Strowman has been out of action since May 2023 due to an injury. He underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June. As of now, there is no report indicating a specific timeline for Strowman's return.

However, Ricochet provided an update during an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, mentioning that Strowman's recovery was progressing well. Ricochet expressed his hope that once Strowman is cleared to return, they could pursue the Undisputed Tag Team Championship together.

Braun Strowman got a tattoo of the signature Bray Wyatt logo

Following SmackDown, Braun Strowman shared a story on his Instagram account, revealing his new tattoo featuring Bray Wyatt's signature logo on his left arm. This expression and gesture from Strowman have been embraced by fans worldwide. While it's known that Braun and Bray shared a close and special bond, this tribute through the tattoo truly highlights the deep sense of brotherhood between them.

For those unaware, both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were released by the company during a period of rapid budget cuts. However, when Triple H assumed control, he took the initiative to rehire both superstars. The Eater of Worlds made his return to the company at Extreme Rules 2022 and participated in his final match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023.

Regarding Strowman, since his WWE comeback in September 2022, The Monster Among Men hasn't achieved any significant accolades or standout moments. However, with Braun currently in the recovery process from his injury, it's likely that upon his return, he might receive a significant push as a major star in the company.

Additionally, if the company decides to re-sign Erick Rowan, a potential reunion between the two could also be on the horizon.

