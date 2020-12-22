The Young Bucks are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. They won the titles from FTR at last month's Full Gear PPV. Matt and Nick Jackson were recently on the Chris Van Vliet Show and during the interview, The Young Bucks were asked about who they thought were the greatest tag team of all time.

The Young Bucks on Matt and Jeff Hardy being the greatest tag team

Matt Jackson answered that, in his opinion, Matt and Jeff Hardy were the best tag team off all time, saying that they were they "biggest box office" team in the history of pro wrestling:

"It’s Matt and Jeff Hardy. They’re the greatest ever. There’s so many ways that you measure that and I know that we say it’s an opinion but at the same time this is a box office business and Matt and Jeff Hardy are the biggest box office tag team act in the history of the business. Could we ever reach those numbers that they hit? I don’t know because it’s a different time now. We’re talking about The Attitude Era when those ratings were insane and people were buying merchandise everywhere but hey, again, dream big. If one day people compare us to them and they already do compare us to them but if they say we’re better than them, man, what a crazy accomplishment. But like Nick said, who wants to really be known as the second best tag team of all time?" H/T: 411 Mania

Nick Jackson added that one thing The Young Bucks had on Matt and Jeff Hardy were that they never split up. He added that if he and his brother Matt stuck together for the rest of their careers, that would be a big accomplishment in itself. Speaking of splitting up, Matt Hardy is currently signed to AEW while his brother Jeff is still wiith WWE on the RAW brand.

The Young Bucks are set to defend their titles on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite against The Acclaimed - Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. Caster and Bowens are coming off a big win last week on Dynamite over Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels.