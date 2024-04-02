"They're not in it to make money" - Wrestling veteran addresses CM Punk's scathing remarks about Tony Khan (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his opinions on CM Punk's comments about AEW President Tony Khan.

The Best in the World recently did an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour. He spoke about his former boss and said that Tony was a nice guy but that was not good enough for running a wrestling company. He felt that the current business model was harming AEW.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo echoed Punk's remarks. He claimed that everyone knew Tony was not running AEW efficiently. He added that the promotor didn't care about making money because he already had other avenues of income. The former writer agreed with CM Punk, stating that Khan didn't need All Elite Wrestling to be profitable.

"Did we not know all that? I mean it's great that Punk confirmed it but everybody knew that. That's why it's so hard to critique AEW bro. They're not in it to make money. That's how we're all looking at it, we're looking at it that way. Tony Khan is a billionaire. He doesn't need AEW to make money," said Russo. [From 15:25 onwards]

CM Punk is known not to hold back when sharing his opinions. Probably that's why he has been given the moniker of The Voice of the Voiceless.

It will be interesting to see if Punk's comments this week elicit a response from the AEW head honcho, Tony Khan.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings

