"They're making him a killer" - WWE legend names Roman Reigns' relative that could be the next big thing in wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels Roman Reigns' enforcer, Solo Sikoa, is headed in the right direction to become a blockbuster star in wrestling.

This week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn invited Roman Reigns and Solo to join them on the KO Show. However, The Usos came out and a war of words followed. In the chaos, Jimmy Uso referred to himself as "The Tribal Chief." This prompted Reigns to walk out and slap the mic out of everyone's hands. Owens then hit a Stunner on Roman, leading to an all-out brawl. Sikoa emerged from nowhere and planted the Undisputed Tag Team Champions with the Samoan Spike.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that WWE was building up Solo Sikoa as the biggest thing in wrestling. He spoke highly of how Zayn and KO sold for Solo when he hit them with the Samoan Spike.

"Solo, they're making him a killer. I mean, when he shows up, these people lay down. So they stood at the end, with their arms in the air, holding the finger one up. Who stood off to the side? Was that Jimmy?" Mantell continued, "Great story. That's the show basically." [17:03 - 18:00]

Dutch Mantell loves the story with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

During the same conversation, Mantell explained how WWE struck gold with The Bloodline story. He mentioned that the creative team was patient and dug deep with this angle, leading to a compelling storyline that is still going strong after two and a half years.

"Masterful story and they've taken their time. Now, maybe they'll learn something. They can take their time with every story if they just go deep enough. But these guys, they did it perfectly. And I really enjoyed that segment. I really did." [16:43 - 17:02]

The next chapter of The Bloodline's story will take place at Night of Champions when Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa attempt to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

