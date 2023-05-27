WWE SmackDown Results: Top star to betray the Bloodline? Champion attacked - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 26, 2023)

The SmackDown before Night of Champions kicked off with a title match between Sheamus and Austin Theory.

WWE SmackDown Results: Austin Theory (c) vs. Sheamus - United States Title match

Sheamus started strong but took a big dropkick before trying to lift Theory on the apron for a slam. Theory countered the move and sent Sheamus into the ring post before dropping him on the apron.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Sheamus got the Irish Curse Backbreaker before the two took each other out with big slams. Austin went for a blockbuster but took a knee to the face instead.

Theory tried to bring a steel chair into the ring, but Ridge Holland snatched it away. Sheamus used the distraction to get the Beats of the Bodhran on the ropes before Pretty Deadly came out and attacked Ridge and Butch at ringside. The distraction allowed Theory to roll Sheamus up and pick up the win.

Result: Austin Theory def. Sheamus to retain the United States Title

Grade: B

Backstage in the Bloodline locker room, Paul Heyman told the Usos that Roman Reigns would celebrate his 1000th day as the Universal Champ next week and that they were invited.

Jimmy got up to leave, and Roman got in his face before Jey stepped in and diffused the situation.

Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL on SmackDown

Bayley and Raquel kicked off the match, and tags were made early on before Raquel and Shotzi tossed Damage CTRL outside, and Shotzi hit a big dive. IYO was isolated in the ring, and Bayley assisted before they took Raquel down.

Shotzi was tagged in, and SKY took a big suplex for a near fall before Raquel speared her into the corner. Bayley botched a move, and IYO came in with a dive and took down Shotzi before Raquel awkwardly pinned Bayley down for the three-count.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi def. Damage CTRL

Grade: B-

Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante 'Thee' Adonis on SmackDown

Grimes got some quick takedowns and a big dive before getting a near fall early on. Adonis got some strikes in the corner before a distraction from Top Dolla allowed him to take Grimes down.

Grimes took a dropkick before reversing a big suplex and hitting double knees to the head. Adonis took the Cave In before Grimes picked up the quick win.

Result: Cameron Grimes def. Ashante 'Thee' Adonis

Baron Corbin attacked Grimes after the match and took him out on the ramp.

Grade: C

Bianca Belair was out next and hyped her match with Asuka at Night of Champions. Asuka's music hit, and she attacked Belair from behind before locking in an armbar. Officials came in to separate the two before we headed for a break.

LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs on SmackDown

The Street Profits joined the commentary team before the match kicked off, and Boogs sent Knight outside and dropped him on the announce desk. In the ring, LA sent Boogs into the corner before getting a running knee.

Boogs got some big throws while lifting Knight like a set of weights. Boogs tried for another big slam, but Knight reversed out of it and raked him in the eyes before hitting the Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Rick Boogs

Grade: B-

Karrion Kross threatened AJ Styles in a short promo before SmackDown continued.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross on SmackDown

Kross got some big moves early on before AJ hit a dropkick and took control. Scarlett ran a distraction, allowing Kross to knock AJ off the apron before Michin came out and chased Scarlett away.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Styles took a back elbow before breaking out of a submission move. AJ dodged the Kross Hammer before getting the Phenomenal Forearm and picked up the win.

Result: AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross

Grade: B

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were out next and called out Roman and Solo to join them on The KO Show.

Heyman came out alone and said that the Tribal Chief doesn't come out until he himself wishes to.

The Usos came out and got in the ring with KO and Sami before yelling at them about last week. KO said that he knew Roman wouldn't come and that he actually wanted to speak to The Usos.

KO told The Usos that Sami was right and that Roman was a narcissist who treated the twins like trash. KO called them errand boys before Jimmy snapped and said he was the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns came out without Sikoa and got in The Uso's faces before tossing their mics away. Sami told Roman that the Bloodline was over and that it was his fault before Roman slapped the mic out of his hands.

Owens hit a stunner on Reigns before a brawl broke out, and Solo joined in before taking Sami and Owens out with the Samoan Spike. Roman was furious and hit a spear on Sami before The Usos picked up the tag titles.

Jey handed Solo a set of championship belts, but Jimmy hesitated to pass the other to Roman. Jey came in and tried to take them. Jimmy protested but gave the titles up before Jey handed them to Roman.

The Bloodline posed in the ring, but Jimmy refused to join them and stood in the corner instead, teasing a possible betrayal in the future.

Episode rating: B

We got some big matches tonight on SmackDown while Roman Reigns showed up on the KO Show.

