"They're still playing wrestling" - Ex-WWE employee comes at Bully Ray for burying people on social media (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bully Ray's recent Twitter battle. The ECW original was recently confrontational on X/Twitter.

Sportskeeda senior correspondent Dr. Chris Featherstone recently hinted at Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble - before the PLE. However, Ray did not take his posts kindly. After the Rumble, the WWE Hall of Famer called him out and asked Chris to verify his sources. This led to a back-and-forth between the two men on X/Twitter.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo addressed the public feud, claiming that Bully Ray was probably still in character while making the posts. The former writer believed that Ray wanted to endear himself to hardcore wrestling fans by burying people online.

Trending

"Old timers like to stay in character. They're still playing wrestling. You know that if you know them personally. When you know them personally, I know when Bully Ray is the character or when he's being Mark LoMonaco. I know when Eric Bischoff is his character, I know when Eric's being sincere. When you personally know these people, you know right away. They're in character because kayfabe, it's the wrestling business. Bully does a lot of stuff in characters. So something like that I would take with a grain of salt. It's still important for these people to be over with today's fanbase. So if Bully Ray is burying people online, oh bro, that's cool, he's over with the fanbase." [From 10:55 onwards]

During the conversation, the former WWE writer also mentioned that many veterans were highly invested in the wrestling business and always tried to protect it from outsiders.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback