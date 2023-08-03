"They're toys" - 39-year-old WWE Superstar claims championships aren't important

A 39-year-old former Universal Champion has disclosed that he doesn't think that titles matter in WWE.

Kevin Owens is currently out of action with an injury and isn't scheduled to compete at SummerSlam. He was written off of television following an attack by The Judgment Day during the July 24th edition of WWE RAW. The attack distracted Sami Zayn, which allowed Dominik Mysterio to retain the NXT North American Championship in their title match.

The Prizefighter recently sat down with Ariel Helwani for an interview on TNT Sports. During the conversation, Owens admitted that you do not need a championship to be great in WWE.

"I don't think you are defined by the titles you win and the titles you lose. This is something that people said about me, which I think is very flattering. When I first came to WWE, I was a champion a lot. And then at one point in 2017, I lost the US Title for the last time, and I didn't win a title until 2023. So that is like six years or whatever," said Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens added that it is a good perspective to have because the titles are just toys at the end of the day.

"People were saying 'Yeah but look, he's always in top stories, top angles, and top matches without any of those titles'. That's truly when you don't need a title. And I remember reading and going 'Oh, that is actually really nice'. It's a great perspective to have. Because I didn't necessarily have that perspective. I guess sometimes I feel like 'Man, I haven't won a title in a while'. Who cares? Really? They're toys," added Kevin Owens.

Dave Meltzer on WWE RAW star Kevin Owens' injury

Kevin Owens has reportedly been battling a rib injury for some time and wanted to take care of his obligations before taking time off from WWE to recover.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Owens is dealing with a fractured rib and is going to get some rest. Meltzer added that KO had been working through the injury and will be taking a break for an undisclosed amount of time.

"It’s a fractured rib. So the story, he's actually been working on it for a while, and it was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up with everything he'd finish up (…) He's gonna get rest. I don't know how long, and I don't know what the status of the tag team title is. I'm sure that that will probably all be addressed in the next couple of days, but it was legit. He's been working on a legit injury. So that's the basic gist of the story there." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Kevin Owens has had a remarkable career in WWE and for many years in the independent scene before signing with the company in 2014. Only time will tell when the veteran WWE star will be able to return from injury.

