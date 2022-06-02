"They reeled me in" - WWE Legend on an unnoticed thing that Seth Rollins did during his latest RAW promo

Bully Ray recently praised Seth Rollins for referencing AEW without explicitly mentioning the promoiton during his promo on monday night.

The Visionary's feud with Cody Rhodes has been the central program on RAW and is the only match at Hell in a Cell with the namesake stipulation. As a result, it is expected to main event the show.

Rollins' promo on RAW received a lot of praise. While Rhodes is the fan-favorite heading into Hell in a Cell, the former Shield memeber was lauded for his "worked shoot" promo that involved mentioning The American Nightmare and his departure from WWE in 2016 as well as references to his AEW stint.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the 4-Time World champion for not outright mentioning AEW but insinuating it at the same time:

"Last night they reeled me in even more. I said last week on social media - slowly but surely, Cody [Rhodes] is winning them over. Last night was another step forward. We know what we get with Seth Rollins. I like how Seth talked about, and he never mentioned AEW or anything like that, but he was kind of insinuating it and said that Cody couldn't get the job done when he was in WWE first and he had to run off and come back." (14:06-14:38)

Bully Ray continued to praise the segment and mentioned that the fact that they didn't hit any wrestling moves made it feel more real:

"So all of these things that he was talking about, they were referencing history without mentioning any names and whenever you do that you get me invested and I loved the fight last night because they broke them up - fists flying, the commentary [team] did a great job, the fact that they weren't trying to hit wrestling moves meant the world" (14:42-15:04)

Seth Rollins is set to conclude his feud with Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell 2022

While it hasn't outright been announced as the main event, Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins 3 will be expected to headline the premium live special. It is also expected to be the conclusion of the feud, and it will be interesting to see how things play out.

While Rhodes winning would have been a foregone conclusion had he lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash, he is now 2-0 over the Royal Rumble 2019 winner.

Will Cody Rhodes definitively end the rivalry, or will Rollins get the last laugh?

