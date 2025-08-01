"They released me" - 13-year veteran ends silence on WWE canceling SmackDown plans and letting her go

A 13-year veteran has finally opened up about her sudden WWE release. Bea Priestley (fka Blair Davenport), who has been in the wrestling industry since 2012, recently claimed that the Triple H-led creative team went back on their promise.The English-New Zealander wrestler was among the laundry list of talent who were let go by the company in February earlier this year. The former NXT UK standout had a brief main roster run on SmackDown, but things didn't work out the way she wanted.Speaking on the latest episode of the Rulebreakers with Saraya podcast, Blair Davenport shared her thoughts on getting released by WWE after being told she would join Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice faction.“They released me. I’d say I was surprised, but I wasn’t because I wasn’t really used. They had plans for me, though. I was supposed to be on the Europe tour in March—I had the flights. I was supposed to be with Piper and Chelsea. I was supposed to be doing what Alba’s doing now, doing the Secret Harvest [Hervice] thing. Me and Piper were getting matching gear made. We’d had conversations about what they wanted us to wear, how they wanted us to act, everything. So it was definitely a thing that creative were planning.” (H/T: RingsideNews)You can check out her full interview below:Blair Davenport reveals what WWE creative told her before her releaseDuring the conversation, Bea Priestley mentioned that the creative informed her that she would get a big push following the Royal Rumble.&quot;I got released six days after the Rumble. At the Rumble, TR came to me like, ‘Hey, you’re going to be on the road every single week as of next week. Just be ready. You’re going to be used all the time because Chelsea’s always used.’ So I was like, ‘Perfect. This is great for me. I’m excited.’&quot;However, the plans fell through, and she was shown the exit door, bringing an end to her nearly four-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion.Blair Davenport has since been working in Japan. Her free agent status has also allowed her to launch her third-party venture. Will she return to WWE in the future? Only time will tell.