Triple H fired female star from WWE due to her ex-boyfriend's controversial comments, according to veteran

The wrestling world is still reeling from the WWE's latest round of releases. Usually, these layoffs happen on a near-annual basis, but wrestling veteran Bully Ray thinks one of the wrestlers was let go due to their previous relationship.

Blair Davenport was among those quietly released from the Stamford-based promotion last week. The British star ended her nearly four-year stint, which saw her spend most of her time in NXT.

The 28-year-old performer received her main roster call-up following WrestleMania XL last year. Davenport competed in only five matches under the blue brand, with her last televised match taking place in November 2024.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray cited Blair Davenport's previous relationship with AEW star Will Ospreay as the reason behind her WWE release.

The ECW legend feels The Aerial Assassin should not have made controversial comments about Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, last year.

"Dave, remember how I’ve always said that pro wrestling is like the mafia? They don’t screw with you, they screw with your family. Maybe Will Ospreay never should’ve made those comments about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon," he said.

Ray said even though Ospreay and Davenport were not dating anymore, the former United Empire member's comments may have come back to haunt his ex-girlfriend in WWE.

"Sure it would, absolutely it would, without a doubt. Whether or not they’re together, I don’t know, they could’ve been together at one time. But yes, it absolutely would have something to do with it. Don’t kid yourself. You’ve never spent a day in the WWE. You don’t know how they work," he added. (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

Ospreay and Davenport dated for almost four years before ending their relationship in 2021, long before The Aerial Assassin took a personal jab at The Hunter.

Will Ospreay is currently dating Alex Windsor, while Blair Davenport is happily married to NXT wrestler Riley Osborne.

What's next for Blair Davenport following WWE exit?

Blair Davenport will serve her 90-day non-compete clause before officially becoming a free agent.

According to Fightful Select, she is expected to receive offers from other companies.

The British star was previously signed to All Elite Wrestling for a brief period. She parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion due to travel issues back in 2020.

Will Tony Khan bring her back this year? Only time will tell.

