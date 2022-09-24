5 current WWE women who recently split from their partners

Several WWE women recently married. For example, Alexa Bliss tied the knot with musician Ryan Cabrera last April. Charlotte Flair also married former United States Champion Andrade El Idolo in May.

Meanwhile, other female superstars recently announced their engagement, including NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Ivy Nile.

However, other current WWE women recently broke up with their partners. A few of these ladies have already entered new romantic relationships. Some of them are even now dating fellow superstars.

Here are five current WWE women who recently split from their partners.

#5. Blair Davenport

Blair Davenport and Will Ospreay reportedly split in late 2021

After competing in several promotions, including AEW, Blair Davenport signed with WWE in June 2021. She then became a regular competitor on NXT UK before making her NXT debut last month.

Davenport was in a relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling star & current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. The couple first met at an independent wrestling event in the United Kingdom. They then hit it off after they met again at a mutual friend's party.

The NXT star and the NJPW star started dating in 2017. Their relationship lasted for about four years. The couple reportedly split in late 2021.

The 26-year-old is now in a new romantic relationship with former NXT UK star Josh Morrell (aka Josh Terry). The couple seemingly started dating earlier this year while working together in NXT UK. Commenting on one of her boyfriend's Instagram posts, Blair described him as "the love of her life."

#4. Rhea Ripley

In 2017, Rhea Ripley signed with WWE after competing for about four years on the independent circuit. About two years later, the former RAW Women's Champion started dating independent wrestler Demetri Jackson.

The couple first met at a gym. At the time, Jackson had just started pursuing a wrestling career. Despite being a rookie, the Puerto Rican did not want much help from his more experienced girlfriend to make it in the business, as she revealed in an interview with Chasing Glory. Instead, he wanted to succeed on his own.

After dating for a few years, Ripley and Jackson recently split. The Nightmare has already moved on as she is currently in a new romantic relationship with former WWE Superstar & current AEW star Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy).

Ripley is currently active on Monday Night RAW. She is now a member of The Judgment Day.

#3. Cora Jade

Cora Jade and Blake Christian (fka Trey Baxter) recently split

In early 2021, Cora Jade and Blake Christian (fka Trey Baxter) officially signed with WWE. That same year, the two started dating. The company even paired the two together before Christian got released from his contract last November.

The 21-year-old and Christian were seemingly still together up until last April. However, the couple recently split. Last month, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that she is currently dating current NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Jade is currently an active competitor on NXT. Last Tuesday, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion defeated Wendy Choo in a one-on-one match.

#2. WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Katana Chance

Ricochet and Katana Chance both joined WWE in 2018. While working together in the Stamford-based company, the two fell in love and started dating. However, their relationship seemingly ended in early 2021 after spending about three years together.

Since their breakup, Ricochet has entered a new romantic relationship with current SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Meanwhile, Chance has also started dating a man named Naoufal Abouelhouda.

The 32-year-old recently posted a photo of herself with her boyfriend on Instagram to celebrate his birthday, stating in the caption that she "loves doing life with him."

"Happy birthday to my love, my person. I’m so grateful that you were born! I love doing life with you. Here’s to another year and celebrating you!" Chance wrote.

Chance is now an active competitor on NXT, where she is currently one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

#1. Bayley

Bayley and Aaron Solow called off their engagement

While competing on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2012, Bayley met current AEW star, Aaron Solow. The two developed feelings for each other and started dating. After dating for a few years, the couple announced their engagement in 2016.

However, the two surprisingly called off their engagement and went their separate ways in February 2021. In a statement he posted on Twitter, the AEW star disclosed why he and the former RAW Women's Champion split.

"Pam [Bayley] and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship. We have a lot of great memories together that we'll forever cherish. We've agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our careers and lives," he wrote.

Bayley returned to in-ring action last July after more than a year of absence due to injury. She is currently the leader of Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW.

