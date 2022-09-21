6 main roster WWE Superstars NXT Champion Bron Breakker has already defeated

In early 2021, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son Bron Breakker signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company. He has since become one of the top superstars on NXT 2.0. The 24-year-old is currently the NXT Champion in his second reign.

Despite being an active competitor on NXT 2.0, Breakker already has a few victories over current main roster superstars. The current NXT Champion even once defeated a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Here are six main roster WWE Superstars NXT Champion Bron Breakker has already defeated.

#6. Robert Roode

Bron Breakker defeated Robert Roode

After joining WWE in 2016, Robert Roode spent nearly a year in NXT before making his main roster debut in August 2017. Nevertheless, the Monday Night RAW superstar briefly returned to the company's third brand last March.

On the March 1st episode, he teamed up with his Dirty Dawgs partner, Dolph Ziggler, to face Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa on NXT 2.0. However, Roode and his partner lost the bout. The Dirty Dawgs suffered another defeat against Breakker and Ciampa on RAW six days later.

Later that month, Roode returned to NXT 2.0 to go head-to-head against Breakker in a singles match. Although the former United States Champion is more experienced, he lost to the current NXT Champion.

#5. Tommaso Ciampa

Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa

In 2015, Tommaso Ciampa joined WWE. He then spent nearly seven years competing on NXT. During his time on the brand, the 37-year-old shared the ring with Bron Breakker several times, including three one-on-one matches.

Although Ciampa defeated the 24-year-old in their first two singles bouts, Breakker scored a victory over the former NXT Champion in their third one. The two clashed in an NXT Championship match at New Year's Evil last January, which ended with Breakker walking out with the title.

While Breakker is still active on NXT 2.0, Ciampa joined the main roster last April. He is currently active on Monday Night RAW.

#4. Max Dupri

Bron Breakker defeated Max Dupri

Before making his main roster debut earlier this year, Max Dupri (fka L.A Knight) spent nearly a year as an active competitor on NXT. During his time on the brand, he shared the ring twice with Bron Breakker.

While the two superstars were part of a WarGames Match at NXT WarGames last December, they squared off in a singles match about three months earlier. The two went head-to-head on the September 14, 2021 episode of NXT 2.0. Despite giving a good performance, Dupri lost the bout to the current NXT Champion.

The 39-year-old is now on the SmackDown roster. He is currently the leader of Maximum Male Models.

#3. Johnny Gargano

The Phenom|عبدالعزيز @thedeadman_era Bron Breakker vs Johnny Gargano 4 Bron Breakker vs Johnny Gargano 4 ⭐️ https://t.co/Ic67ikkCWK

Johnny Gargano spent nearly six years in WWE, during which he was a regular competitor on NXT, before leaving the company in December 2021 after his contract expired.

Before his departure, the 35-year-old shared the NXT locker room for a little less than a year with Bron Breakker. Last December, the two competed on different teams in a WarGames Match at NXT WarGames. A few days earlier, Gargano and Breakker squared off in a Ladder Match on NXT 2.0, which the current NXT Champion won.

After nearly nine months of absence, Gargano returned to WWE last month. He is currently active on Monday Night RAW. Hence, he has become one of the few main roster superstars that Breakker has already defeated.

#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Bron Breakker defeated Gunther

For about three years, Gunther competed on NXT UK and NXT 2.0 before making his main roster debut last April. While on WWE's third brand, the Austrian superstar shared the ring with Bron Breakker only once.

On the April 5, 2022 episode of NXT 2.0, Gunther challenged Bron Breakker for his NXT Championship. After a fierce battle, the NXT Champion defeated the challenger to retain his title.

While Breakker continues to dominate NXT 2.0, Gunther is currently active on SmackDown. He is now the Intercontinental Champion. Earlier this month, the 35-year-old successfully defended his title against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle.

#1. Dolph Ziggler

Despite being a main roster superstar since the mid-2000s, Dolph Ziggler had a brief run in NXT 2.0 earlier this year, between February and April. At NXT Roadblock last March, The Showoff defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker to capture the NXT Championship.

Last April, Ziggler successfully defended his title against Breakker at NXT Stand and Deliver. Two days after the event, the two squared off again for the title on Monday Night RAW. Despite Ziggler's efforts, Breakker finally scored his first singles victory over the two-time World Heavyweight Champion to recapture the NXT Title.

Ziggler is currently an active competitor on the Red Brand. The Showoff last competed on the August 29 episode when he teamed up with AJ Styles against The Judgment Day. However, his team lost the bout.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far