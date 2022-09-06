5 current WWE Superstars who are married to older women

In an episode of Biography: WWE Legends, Rey Mysterio told the story of how he met his wife, Angie. The Master of the 619 disclosed that he was 15 when he first laid eyes on his partner, who was then 17.

Speaking about the age difference between himself and his wife, Mysterio stated that he "obviously had this attraction for older women."

The former World Heavyweight Champion is not the only WWE Superstar who's gotten attracted to and married an older woman. A few current superstars are younger than their wives. While one wrestler's spouse is only a year older than him, another talent is nine years his wife's junior.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who are married to older women.

#5. Former NXT Champion Ciampa

Ciampa with his wife, Jessie Ward

In 2015, Ciampa officially signed with WWE after wrestling on the independent circuit for several years. The former NXT Champion's wife, Jessie Ward, was also once working in WWE. She joined the company as a producer after participating in the second season of Tough Enough.

Although Ward spent a few years in the Stamford-based company, she did not meet her husband until she was already out of the wrestling business.

"She wasn't involved in the business. She did Tough Enough as a contestant. The next season she became a producer on Tough Enough and then that lended her a gig in WWE for three years as a backstage producer. Then she got out of the business. By the time we met, she was out of the business," Ciampa explained in an interview with Lilian Garcia.

The now-television producer has played a vital role in her husband's career, as he stated several times. The former Tough Enough contestant is five years older than Ciampa. While she is now 42, the former NXT Champion is 37.

#4. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano is younger than his wife, Candice LeRae

While working on the independent circuit, Johnny Gargano first met his wife, Candice LeRae.

In an interview with AZ Central, Gargano disclosed that he initially tried to "get to LeRae" by talking to her cousin, whom she brought backstage at a wrestling event. However, his plan did not work as he desired.

"I remember [Candice] brought her cousin to the back, and they were just hanging out talking, and I decided I was going to try to get to [Candice] by talking to her cousin about her cellphone. It didn’t really work that well, but we developed a friendship," Gargano said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Despite this, the two later started dating. In an interview with The Bump, Gargano revealed that he and LeRae had their first date at a Subway.

"I spare no expense. Our first date was at a Subway at an independent wrestling show. We first met at a wrestling show. That was the era of Subway. Now, it's the era of Chipotle. But, I treated her well," he explained. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Gargano and LeRae announced their engagement in January 2016. Eight months later, they tied the knot. The two now have a son together.

The former NXT Champion is nearly 11 months younger than his wife. While he is now 35, LeRae is 36.

#3. Former RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford

Bianca Belair is older than her husband, Montez Ford

In 2015, Montez Ford joined WWE. During his early days in the company, the former United States Marine started dating his fellow WWE Superstar Bianca Belair.

In an interview with Lilian Gracia's Chasing Glory, The EST of WWE revealed that she immediately developed a crush on Ford when she saw him at the Performance Center.

"I had an immediate crush on him, but he got hurt for a while and he disappeared for a little while, for a couple months when I first started, but it was kind of just – it was just an immediate connection and we kind of have been inseparable ever since," she said. (H/T: Wrestle Zone)

Ford and Belair married in June 2018. The RAW Women's Champion is about 13 months older than her husband. While the former United States Marine is now 32, his wife is 33.

#2. Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is younger than his wife, Brandi

Brandi Rhodes (fka Eden Stiles) had two runs in WWE between 2011 and 2016. While working in the company, she entered a romantic relationship with fellow superstar Cody Rhodes.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Brandi stated that Cody did not initially seem interested in her. However, he suddenly started giving her more attention. Although she was initially reluctant to date the former Intercontinental Champion, fearing it could hurt her career, she later agreed.

"All along I definitely did want to go out with him. I was very into him, but it took a while…It just naturally happened, and it was one of those things where we were on the road all the time. People say it all the time, you are with these people more than you are with your family so a lot of times they do become your family," Brandi said.

Cody and Brandi tied the knot in 2013. The former Intercontinental Champion is two years younger than his wife. While he is now 37, the former WWE ring announcer is 39.

#1. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Nearly four years before Brock Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000, Sable joined the company alongside her then-husband, Marc Mero. However, she left three years before The Beast Incarnate debuted on the main roster.

When she returned to WWE in 2003, Sable and Lesnar became co-workers. Although she was still married to Mero, the former Women's Champion developed a romantic relationship with The Beast Incarnate.

In an interview with the Stone Cold Podcast, Mero revealed how he found out about his wife's romance with Lesnar:

"I have to listen to the first one [voice messages] to get to mine and it was another wrestler talking about them two. I remember thinking, when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man! And then I found out it was Brock Lesnar! Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning! Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced," he said.

After her divorce from Mero, Sable married Lesnar in 2006. The couple now have two children together.

Lesnar is about nine years younger than his wife. The Beast Incarnate is now 45. Meanwhile, Sable is 54.

Also, check out five wrestlers that Brock Lesnar HATES

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell