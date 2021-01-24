"They said we didn’t have anything for you right now" - AEW star opens up about his WWE tryout match against Baron Corbin

AEW star Will Hobbs recently gave details about his tryout with WWE in 2016 where he wrestled Baron Corbin in a dark match.

Will Hobbs made his AEW debut on Dark in July 2020. By September, he had signed a full-time contract with the promotion.

Will Hobbs had a tryout with WWE in 2016. He faced Baron Corbin in a dark match before an episode of SmackDown in San Jose, California. Hobbs was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted and opened up about his WWE tryout. He said that the tryout went well but was told by WWE that they didn't have anything for him at that time. Hobbs went on to say that WWE ended up contacting him again right after he made his first AEW appearance. Hobbs also revealed his reaction to it:

"That was with Baron Corbin. That was in San Jose, California so just maybe 30 minutes from here from where I am. Did that whole thing, had a tryout. The tryout was good. Well, that's a long story, but I'll give you the short story. They said we didn't have anything for you right now, and then just years later, getting the carrot dangling in front of me, then pretty much told them FU….right when I appeared up on AEW, you wanna say 'Hey, remember me?' The way I was raised, I don't got time for that s**t……I'd rather you tell me 100 percent no than try to BS me." H/T: 411Mania

Will Hobbs is currently a member of Team Taz in AEW

Will Hobbs joined Team Taz in November, turning his back on Cody Rhodes to ally himself with Taz, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks. It initially looked like Hobbs had come out to save Cody Rhodes from an attack but he ended up turning on him and hitting him with a steel chair.

Team Taz are currently feuding with TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting in AEW. Ricky Starks and Brian Cage are set to face Darby Allin and Sting in a street fight at AEW Revolution.