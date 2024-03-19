"They were saving me for Vince" - Mandy Rose makes stunning reveal about working under Triple H in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently opened up about her first stint in NXT.

God's Greatest Creation joined the Stamford-based company after participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition. Although she spent the following two years in developmental, she did not appear regularly on NXT. Meanwhile, she made her main roster debut in 2017.

In an interview with For The Love of Wrestling, The 33-year-old addressed her early days in WWE. She claimed NXT, under Triple H's leadership, did not use her much because they were "saving her for Vince McMahon." Rose revealed that she was told that McMahon would love her once he saw her.

"I worked with Triple H a little bit prior to my first NXT. You know, first NXT/developmental stage and I would say everything was great. And I just think, you know, when I first got to NXT, I think it was always like told and ingrained in me, like, you know, they were saving me for Vince because Vince is, 'Once he sees you, he's gonna love you," she said.

The former NXT Women's Champion added:

"And they didn't really put me out there as much, where like going back, I think they should have put me out there a little bit cuz you kinda have to get those reps and that, just, you know, the experience in. But it is what it is. You know, I'm so grateful and I wouldn't take anything back the way it panned out." [4:02 - 4:43]

Mandy Rose was released from WWE in 2022

After joining the main roster in 2017, Mandy Rose spent nearly four years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. She played a part in some controversial storylines, including one in which she tried to seduce Jimmy Uso and ruin his marriage with Naomi. She also had a romantic angle with Otis on SmackDown.

God's Greatest Creation returned to NXT in mid-2021 to form Toxic Attraction alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Meanwhile, she captured the NXT Women's Championship and held it for over 400 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez in December 2022.

A day after her title loss, the 33-year-old was released from her WWE contract due to the content she posted on her exclusive website. She has since stepped away from in-ring competition.

