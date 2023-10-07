"They seem to be falling apart" - WWE Fastlane could lead to more troubles within The Bloodline, according to legendary journalist (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about John Cena and LA Knight facing off against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Over the last couple of weeks, The Cenation Leader has found himself cornered by The Bloodline. The duo of Solo and Jimmy hospitalized AJ Styles and handed a brutal beatdown to Cena. However, the 16-time World Champion was ready to fight the two nefarious stars and found some help in the form of LA Knight.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter mentioned that Cena and Knight would go over during the tag team encounter at Fastlane. He felt that there could be some interference from outside forces, but the babyfaces would come out of the encounter victorious. He stated that this loss could create more issues within The Bloodline.

"I think Cena and LA Knight. The fans are gonna go home happy and I think there's gonna be interference going on from some of the other Bloodline people that we're not sure of at this point. I think it's gonna be a whole donnybrook, but I think Cena and LA Knight will win and it's gonna cause more trouble with the whole Bloodline family. They seem to be falling apart," Apter said. [2:06 - 2:33]

Roman Reigns will be on WWE SmackDown next week

The Bloodline has been functioning without its Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown for the last few weeks. However, in his absence, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso have continued to remain a dominant force on the blue brand under the vigilant eyes of Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

The narrative is most likely to change next week when Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown. Earlier this week, WWE advertised that Reigns would be back to address the fans and start a new chapter in The Bloodline Saga.

With WWE Fastlane less than 24 hours away, Reigns will be expecting his faction members to make a big statement at the Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see what The Tribal Chief has to say.

