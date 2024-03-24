"They should've dethroned The Judgment Day," "Put the gold on them" - WWE fans react to popular tag team's poor run

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are heading into the biggest challenge of their career in Philadelphia at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, wrestling fans reacted to a popular team's poor run on the brand and voiced their displeasure.

The O.C., aka Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, are a decorated tag team in the world of professional wrestling. The two stars have dominated the tag team division across the globe on numerous occasions before returning to WWE under Triple H's regime. However, the booking of the two has been questionable for a while.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the former two-time RAW Tag Team Champions lost a qualifier match against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The two have been down on their luck since AJ Styles walked out on them last December.

The fans are unhappy with the overall booking of the two. However, many have been hopeful about what's to come next for the two as they've been a staple on the developmental brand.

The audience is aware of Anderson and Gallow's work as a tag team and wants the company to book them stronger going forward. The two are in another tournament on the developmental brand and could potentially head to Stand and Deliver 2024 and compete for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship against Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin.

The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against five other teams at WrestleMania XL

The Judgment Day's tyranny on Monday Night RAW seems to have no end for a while. The team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest resolved their issues and became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on two separate occasions. The heinous stable has been covered in gold for most parts of 2023.

The tag team division on the red brand started to grow and more teams began to challenge the champions on WWE RAW. Different teams from the Monday Night show have faced and failed to dethrone or win a match against Balor and Priest.

Meanwhile, teams from Friday Night SmackDown have also failed to bring the gold back to their brand. Earlier this month, it was announced that Balor and Priest would defend their titles in a Six Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

As of now, Awesome Truth, #DIY, and The New Day have punched their tickets for Philadelphia against The Judgment Day. It seems highly likely that New Catch Republic and Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will be in the Ladder match.

While Theory and Waller are set to face The Street Profits next week on SmackDown, New Catch Republic will take on Angel and Berto. Winners of both matches will fill the remaining two spots in the Six Pack Ladder Match at The Show of Shows next month.

Which team will win the titles from The Judgment Day at WrestleMania XL? Sound off.

