"They stole it from me" – Dutch Mantell accuses WWE of stealing his idea for debuting star on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Dutch Mantell lauded the debuting former NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes on SmackDown but claimed that he had invented the finish to the match.

After a successful run in NXT, Grimes made his way to the main roster after he was picked up by the blue brand during the WWE Draft. In his first match, he took down Baron Corbin with the Cave In just seconds after the bell had rung.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that the quick finish was his idea back in the territory days. He recalled employing the same technique to get the likes of Scott Hall and Tracy Smothers over with the fans.

"You know, when he won that quick, he lost that first fall. I swear to God, I invented this finish a long time ago with me and Scott Hall. I did it with Tracy Smothers too. I said, 'You can't do it again, I swear to God you can't.' He gets back in the ring and beats me again real quick and people were just ecstatic. They'd never seen it, plus it gets him over. So, I said if they do that finish, I'm gonna sue them. They stole it from me. I think for what it was, it accomplished what they wanted it to do." [From 51:08 - 51:50]

Dutch Mantell feels Grimes will do well on the WWE main roster

During the same conversation, Mantell felt that the WWE Universe would naturally gravitate toward Cameron Grimes due to his likable personality. He claimed that the NXT call-up always had a smile on his face and that made him more relatable.

"I can see right now. Cameron Grimes, people automatically like him. He has that chemistry already. He smiles, he looks like a likable guy, he's won half the battle there. I think he'll do well." [From 51:53 - 52:10]

The 29-year-old star will be brimming with confidence after taking down Corbin and it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the rookie on the blue brand.

