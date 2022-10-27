Zelina Vega claimed in a recent interview that WWE will regret not providing her with more opportunities sooner.

Vega recently made her return to WWE TV after going out with an injury in April. She was not alone when making her long-awaited return as the former manager accompanied Legado Del Fantasma on their main roster debut at SmackDown.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion was released in 2020 for violating the company's ban on third-party sites. She returned the following year and has found her greatest success as an in-ring competitor. Apart from winning the tag titles with Carmella, she is also the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament winner.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Zelina opened up about the opportunities she has been given in WWE, noting that the promotion might regret not putting faith in her sooner.

“I heard from so many different people, ‘it’s just a matter of time. When is Zelina going to get this chance?’ I’m waiting. I’m here. For the longest, I felt like they were afraid to do it. The only thing they’re going to regret is that they didn’t do it sooner, that they didn’t take a chance on me sooner.” [h/t Ringside News]

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE La Muñeca

The Moment

The Queen

Future Hall Of Famer

Your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler

Weeb Queen



And the best damn thing this business has yet to see without chains.. in it’s true form.



While Zelina Vega has found a lot of success in her few years with WWE, she still has further to go as far as championship success goes.

Zelina Vega comments on self-doubt and working with Legado Del Fantasma

During the same interview, Zelina Vega opened up about her struggles with self-doubt and how overcoming it is helping her work with Legado Del Fantasma.

Vega replaced Elektra Lopez as the only female member of LDF when the group made the jump from NXT to the main roster. While Santos Escobar has been portrayed as the leader of the group in the developmental brand, the first Queen's Crown winner is acting as the mouthpiece and de-facto leader of the faction on SmackDown.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 31-year old discussed how questioning her own capabilities earlier in her career helped her in working with the stable.

“I had those questions like, ‘Can I do this by myself? Can I carry all about me?’ Damn right I can. Then, I became Queen. Now, it’s taking both parts and combining them together and doing this for me but also doing this for my team and getting people to see that side of me,” said Zelina Vega. [h/t Ringside News]

With Legado Del Fantasma becoming one of the first NXT call-ups under Triple H's reign as Head of Creative, the group is expected to find much success on the Blue Brand.

