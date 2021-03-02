"They are throwing girly man punches" - Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus RAW match receives heavy criticism (Exclusive) 

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus kicked off the in-ring proceedings on the latest RAW episode, and their match received rave reviews online. While fans were happy with the 'PPV-quality' showdown, Vince Russo was not pleased with several aspects of the match.

During the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo picked out a few flaws from the RAW match.

Russo started by saying that he is a big fan of Drew McIntyre and has also spoken to the former WWE Champion on his show in the past.

"I'm a huge Drew mark. I like Drew. Drew has been on my show. I had a great conversation with Drew. Drew's brother is a huge Vince Russo mark, Drew told me. So, I like everything about Drew, but I've got to be honest, Chris."

The former WWE head writer wasn't convinced by how Sheamus and Drew McIntyre landed their punches during the match, and he even labeled them 'girly man punches.' Russo explained that if done right, wrestlers trade hard strikes without hurting each other.

"Chris, listen, man, for as much as this thing has been built up, bro, they are throwing girly man punches! Like, really, guys? I was like, guys, like, really? Like we are going to throw rabbit punches, bro, come on! That always drove me crazy in wrestling when stuff just looks blatantly fake because Chris, these are two big guys. They can make contact without hurting each other. They can hit each other and not hurt each other. They were throwing these rabbit punches during that pull apart before we went to commercial; I'm like, guys, what are you doing? No!"

You've got two monsters, and they are doing this, and I'm like, what are you doing?

Vince Russo recalled an incident from his TNA days when Jeff Jarrett taught him how to throw visually powerful punches without legitimately hurting an opponent.

Why are you giving us 20 minutes?: Vince Russo felt Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' RAW match went too long

Russo also didn't like the length of the RAW match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus due to the predictable nature of the finish. Drew McIntyre was always expected to win, and Russo didn't understand the logic in stretching the RAW match for almost 20 minutes when the outcome was beyond any doubt.

"We're 45 mins in, so you know Drew is going over. Why are you giving us 20 minutes when we know the dude's going over? This isn't a coin toss. Sheamus isn't winning. We know Drew is going over. and they got to drag this out for 20 minutes!"

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus worked hard to offer one of the lengthiest RAW matches in recent memory. What are your thoughts about the match? Write them down in the comments section.

