'They are tired of having their intelligence insulted.' - Bully Ray talks fan reaction after Extreme Rules

Former WWE Tag-Team Champion Bully Ray talked about the Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV on the latest edition of his podcast - Busted Open. Bully Ray along with Dave LaGreca discussed the PPV and how the fans have reacted to it.

The show was headlined by a cinematic match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman dubbed a 'swamp fight' by WWE. While previous cinematic matches have received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, the Wyatt swamp fight did not live up to the expectations.

Bully Ray reveals the result of his poll

Bully Ray revealed that he had taken a poll by asking fans if they liked the PPV. He stated that 62% of the fans gave the show a thumbs-down. While the PPV was pretty good with spectacular in-ring matches, it can be assumed that the fans were not happy with the swamp fight.

''I asked people what they thought about Extreme Rules - hits, misses blah blah blah and just straight up thumbs up or thumbs down. 38% thumbs-up, 62% thumbs down. Then obviously when you read the comments you see what the people had to say. It seemed like most people who watched the show were completely disgruntled and a couple of people actually tweeted that they are tired of having their intelligence insulted.''

(Please give H/T credit and interlink the article if you use the quotes)

Bully Ray asked Dave LaGreca his opinion on the swamp fight match. LaGreca noted that while he didn't completely dislike the match, it did feel underwhelming. LaGreca told Bully Ray he had high standards set by previous cinematic matches like the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

What could the future hold for Braun Strowman?

The match ended with Braun Strowman drowning in the swamp and The Fiend emerging out of the water after all was said and done.

There has been speculation that Braun Strowman may get a fresh gimmick or at least some tweak to his current character. It will be interesting to see if the Universal Champion Braun Strowman will appear on SmackDown this week or if he will take some time off to sell the events of the swamp fight.