"They took that off" — Michin discloses WWE surprisingly began to accept banned drug

Michin opened up about WWE's stance on a particular drug that has affected some athletes' bookings. She revealed it had been taken off the banned list a few years ago.

Ad

The former TNA Knockouts Champion re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in late 2022 and began performing under the ring name Michin. She is currently part of the SmackDown roster and has an ongoing feud with the Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green.

In an interview with THE SPEAKEEZY podcast, Michin briefly touched upon her marijuana use after the Friday night shows. She noted that the company does not care about it anymore because it has become legal in many parts of the country, and people are more accepting of it.

Ad

Trending

"I think it's because [marijuana] is more legal, they’ve kind of accepted it. So before, marijuana used to be on the drug list, then they took that off a couple years ago. So, when I get home on Saturdays, I’ll do that, and just chill out all day and then I get back into the gym on Sunday. Sunday through Wednesday, I work out," Michin said. [From 54:46 to 55:28]

Ad

Ad

Upon her arrival in 2022, she was plunged into a prominent storyline right off the gate. She joined AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson against The Judgment Day. Last year, the group disbanded, and The Good Brothers were recently released from their contract.

Michin wants something she considers bigger than the WWE Women's United States Title in 2025

Michin may be gunning for Chelsea Green's US Title, but she has a bigger dream that, ironically, requires the belt. The 35-year-old WWE Superstar has never competed at WrestleMania yet, and she wants to rectify that in 2025.

Ad

In a recent appearance on the Zaslow Show, she spoke in depth about her WrestleMania aspirations:

"With the IC Title and United States Championship, oh my gosh, I might have a chance to have a match on 'Mania now. This is a real possibility. 2024 has been an amazing year for me. It was just a warm up for 2025. I have a couple more months. [...] At the end of the day, 'Mania is the goal."

Ad

Ad

Michin won their feud-ending victory in a Dumpster Match on SmackDown, only for Chelsea to beat her and become the inaugural Women's US Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

Do you see the former TNA Knockouts Champion finally win her first WWE singles title this WrestleMania season? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback