"They were trying to cool me off" - Released WWE star makes shocking revelation 9 years after he was let go

A former WWE Superstar, who was released nine years ago, made a shocking revelation about his downfall in the company. He was red-hot at one point during his second stint before it was inexplicably halted.

Ad

Aron Stevens, more popularly known as Damien Sandow, had two stints in WWE. He was initially known as Idol Stevens and was one of Michelle McCool's teacher's pets, along with KC James, in 2006. His first stint lasted for a year before the 42-year-old was released.

Stevens was re-signed in 2010 and spent some time at Florida Championship Wrestling until his call-up to the main roster as Damien Sandow two years later. He won the Money in the Bank contract for the World Heavyweight Title just a year later but unsuccessfully cashed it on John Cena. He then created the Damien Mizdow character, which became very popular until the company put a stop to it.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda senior analyst Dr. Chris Featherstone's Pancakes and Powerslams, Aron Stevens explained why his feud with The Miz was cut short after WrestleMania 31.

"They wanted to get me away from that and off TV as soon as possible. They were trying to cool me off," Stevens said. [24:48-24:53]

Ad

After losing his feud with The Miz very quickly, Damien Mizdow became Sandow again and began teaming up with Curtis Axel as The Meta Powers. He would do nothing significant and was released in May 2016.

Where did Aron Stevens go after WWE?

After his release from WWE, Aron Stevens returned to the independent circuit. He also had a brief stint with TNA Wrestling before the veteran found a new home in the form of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) in 2019. He's a former NWA National Champion and a one-time NWA World Tag Team Champion with J. R. Kratos.

Ad

Stevens retired from wrestling in 2022 but remained an on-air talent and manager for NWA. As revealed on Pancakes and Powerslams with Dr. Chris Featherstone, he also worked a lot backstage as one of the producers for entrance themes.

The 42-year-old star signed a new deal with NWA last year. He's currently managing Blunt Force Trauma, composed of Carnage and Damage, who is former WWE star Rodney Mack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More