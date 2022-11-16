"They've got 150 people" - Former WWE manager gives harsh opinion on The Bloodline's promo on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE promoter Jim Cornette gave his brutally honest opinion about The Bloodline's segment on the latest edition of SmackDown.

During Friday Night Show's main event, The Bloodline gathered to congratulate Jimmy and Jey after they secured their position as the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. However, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch) and Drew McIntyre interrupted the segment to start a massive brawl across the ring.

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran wasn't happy seeing the same superstars going against Roman Reigns' faction every Friday.

He criticized The Bloodline's promo and WWE for showing the same stuff weekly on the blue brand.

"Then, when The Usos and Solo take over, here comes Drew McIntyre. Well, we have never seen these guys interact with each other before. Drew McIntyre again? They've got 150 people on the roster, we see 12 [on] every two-hour program," Cornette said. [2:15 - 2:29]

Jim Cornette wishes The Bloodline to reform their style on the blue brand

During the same edition of the podcast, the former WWE manager also took a shot at Roman Reigns' long entrances and 'acknowledge me' promo.

As a part of the audience, Cornette felt like Reigns could bring something new to the table rather than his same promo every Friday.

"Honestly, they walk to the ring, the entrance is so long and by the time that Roman milks 'acknowledge me,' there are eight minutes left on the f**king air before they've done anything," he added. [0:58 - 1:08]

Even though The New Day could not defeat The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on SmackDown, Cornette wished to have other superstars in the limelight too. However, watching The Bloodline against Drew McIntyre and Brawling Brutes every week is a tedious task for Cornette.

Do you think WWE should book potential superstars against Bloodline rather than the same superstars every week? Sound off in the comment section below.

While using quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

