"They've got my attention" - Former WCW Champion wants Bronson Reed to feud with WWE RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo wants WWE to pit Bronson Reed against fellow behemoth Odyssey Jones on RAW.

It's no secret that Reed is one of WWE's most imposing athletes, capable of taking down anybody. Though his main roster journey hasn't been seamless, the former NXT North American Champion has impressed every time he steps into the ring. Reed also challenged for the US Title at Backlash 2023 but fell short of winning.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pitched an intriguing opponent for Bronson Reed on WWE RAW. The wrestling veteran wants the promotion to put Reed against the recent NXT call-up Odyssey Jones.

Russo explained that he was impressed with both the performers' physiques and added that they looked like legitimate wrestlers, unlike many others on the roster.

"I would love to see, bro; off the bat, let's put this dude in there with Bronson Reed. Off the bat. Together, bro. These are two guys up from NXT that look like wrestlers. So, they've got my attention. They look like wrestlers to me. I want to see wrestlers on a wrestling show, and I'm not talking about acrobats. I'm talking about big brutes who could hurt you. That's what I wanna see," said Vince Russo. [3:15 - 3:46]

Vince Russo wants more than one match between Bronson Reed and Odyssey Jones on WWE RAW

Elsewhere in the video, Vince Russo spoke about how Reed's and Jones' match shouldn't be a one-off thing but must result in a long-lasting rivalry. He added that WWE could employ plenty of tricks to extend their feud by booking their matches to end via count-out, DQ, time-limit draw, and in other ways.

"These guys are impressive; let them collide. You have count-outs, you got DQ, you got time limits. Let them beat the snot out of each other," added Vince Russo. [4:31 - 4:45]

Considering Reed is much more experienced than Jones, a series of matches between them could be a massive learning experience for the latter.

