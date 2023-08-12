"They've hit a nerve with him" - Wrestling veteran discusses the reason behind LA Knight's recent push in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke of the fan reaction that LA Knight gets in the company.

The Megastar has been the fastest-rising star in WWE for the last few months. Despite management not booking him strongly, the fans showed their support for Knight and cheered him on, leading to the company realizing that they could make money with the 40-year-old star.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell detailed that WWE noticed Knight's popularity and has started pushing him. He mentioned that casual fans won't remember what he was doing one year ago. This gave the company a chance to book him much better during this run.

"They gotta know when they've hit a nerve. You can see now that LA Knight. They've hit a nerve with him. Now they're giving him a push. That's the way I look at it. See, the way you kinda diagram it, I'm not saying it's wrong, it's right. When you go back a year ago, I'm thinking what the hell is he talking about? I was here, I know what you're talking about, and I still don't remember." [From 32:35 to 33:06]

LA Knight defeated Top Dolla on SmackDown

In a singles matchup on SmackDown, LA Knight faced Top Dolla of Hit Row. Despite some interferences from B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, the 40-year-old star made quick work of Dolla and pinned him with the Blunt Force Trauma.

This comes after Knight defeated another Hit Row member, Adonis, a couple of weeks ago on the blue brand. After the match, the Megastar got on the mic to mock two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz.

Knight is on an upward trajectory in WWE, and it will be interesting to see how the company utilizes him in the future.

