"They've opened the door now"- Veteran comments on WWE pairing Ronda Rousey with longtime friend (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the recent pairing of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

While the history between Shayna and Rousey goes back to their days before WWE, as the duo were training partners at the Glendale Fighting Club MMA gym. However, this is the first time the two have been paired together in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that the history between Ronda and Shayna presents WWE with numerous opportunities for their booking:

"Well, they've opened the door now and they have a lot of ways to go in that too. I think they should have been teamed up a long time ago. It gives them a lot of avenues to go and I actually like that because that's a story in and of itself," Mantell said.

"I don't know why they waited so long to do this. I mean, that's the story that looks at you. They are both from the UFC and from the MMA world. I don't know if they ever had that idea, why they didn't follow through. I like that and I like the little touch of blood at the end." [41:12 - 42:09]

Ronda Rousey has helped Shayna Baszler get back to her lethal status in WWE

The newly formed alliance between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler has provided a new direction for the latter's career.

Last week on SmackDown, Ronda defeated Emma in an open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was greeted by Baszler backstage as the duo shared a hug.

However, their reunion was interrupted by Natalya, who had a few words for Rousey. This led to Shayna choking out her former tag team partner, ending their alliance.

The duo met in a singles match this week, where the former NXT Women's Champion picked up the win.

Shayna was also accompanied to the ring by Ronda Rousey, who got the former to attack her former Tag partner after the match. The Queen of Spades' attack left Natalya with a bloodied nose.

Do you like the newly formed alliance between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler? Sound off below!

