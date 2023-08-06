"They've really milked this"- WWE fans believe Bloodline story has 'jumped the shark' following SummerSlam 2023

The WWE Universe was shocked as SummerSlam 2023 concluded with Jimmy Uso turning on his brother Jey Uso in his match against Roman Reigns. Many fans were baffled by this decision from Jimmy and have hailed it as the "jump the shark" moment in the Bloodline storyline.

Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the right to be the Tribal Chief in a Tribal Combat match and to finally break off from the shadow of his cousin. The storyline poured years of history into the build-up of the match, and it was finally set to culminate at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The match had several fantastic spots, however, it seems many will remember it for the ending with Jimmy Uso coming out to betray his twin brother. Jimmy cost Jey a win over Roman by pulling him out of the ring and delivering a superkick.

The WWE Universe was quite shocked, to say the least, and many have now begun to doubt if the Bloodline storyline has gone on for too long and reacted to the conclusion.

ThisGenGaming @ThisGenGamingYT What a terrible swerve. They've really milked this Bloodline stuff to the point of jumping the shark man. #SummerSlam

Pro Wrestling Merchant @DoubleDragonXP The Bloodline angle has jumped the shark. The Usos breaking up is unnecessary and it's a desperate attempt at continuing the story. Cody Rhodes should've won end of story. #SummerSlam

Raspy Taylor @RaspyTaylor Jimmy turns on Jey….idk man….I don’t love that…like it kiiiinda feels like extending the story for the sake of extending the story



Did The Bloodline story just jump the shark? Idk man maybe, we’ll see i guess

kelsey. @m4rvelgirl the bloodline storyline is literally just them going in circles at this point. If you’re still out there calling this cinema yikes.. #SummerSlam

chanel. @ceceInterIude This bloodline show is like in its 8th season and needs to be canceled

Jey then teams up with Jimmy to beat Roman and solo



Then jey fights Roman for the title and then Jimmy costs jey the match



????????? @WWE 2 months ago Jimmy convinces jey to leave the bloodlineJey then teams up with Jimmy to beat Roman and soloThen jey fights Roman for the title and then Jimmy costs jey the matchBecause????????? pic.twitter.com/cDbO7gV8dS

It's safe to say the end of SummerSlam 2023 had one of the more polarizing reactions to a WWE match featuring the Bloodline than any other. We'll have to wait and see how the story is going to get elevated to match the quality of their past work with the angle of Jimmy's heel turn on his brother Jey Uso.

Heartbreaking footage shows Jey Uso after WWE SummerSlam 2023 went off-air

A fan shared a saddening piece of footage of a defeated Jey Uso walking to the back after SummerSlam 2023 went off the air.

Jey Uso had faced a tremendous amount of adversity and enormous challenges on his path to have the opportunity of being a World Champion in WWE once again. However, his dreams and hopes were all shockingly crushed by his twin brother, Jimmy Uso as he appeared in the match to cost him the win.

The crowd went silent as the camera revealed Jimmy's face and then broke out in boos directed toward him for attacking his brother. The betrayal eventually allowed Roman Reigns to score the ultimate win over Jey Uso and retain the Tribal Chief status.

After cameras stopped rolling, fans stood in attendance as they saw a backstabbed, Jey Uso heading to the backstage area.

What do you think about Jimmy Uso betraying Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023? Do you think WWE made the right call? Sound off below.

