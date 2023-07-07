"They don't want storylines" - WWE veteran blasts modern wrestling fans and their live reactions to stars (Exclusive)

Through the years, fans' reaction to the product has changed along with WWE and pro wrestling in general. Vince Russo recently explained all that was wrong with the present-day fanbase and bluntly claimed they weren't interested in seeing good wrestling storylines.

It doesn't take much for a trend to go viral in the business, and there are quite a few instances. Vince Russo stated that instead of enjoying well-thought-out matches and angles, viewers just loved repeating moments that make them look "cool."

Russo cited the live WWE crowd booing Dominik, cheering for Rhea Ripley, and singing along to Seth Rollins' theme song as examples to highlight the misplaced priorities of professional wrestling followers.

Here's what the former WWE writer said on this week's Writing with Russo episode:

"The people, 1.4 million people, watch the third hour of RAW. They don't want storylines. They want matches so they can be part of the 'participation cool kids!' The veteran added, "'We're going to cheer Rhea Ripley. Oh man, as soon as Dominik goes to talk, we're going to boo Dominik out of the building; Seth comes out, we're going to sing!' That's what they want!" [From 02:03 to o2:42]

Vince Russo delves deeper into the issue with WWE and wrestling fans by recalling an old movie

The 62-year-old always uses iconic movies and shows to ascertain the problems in pro wrestling, and this time around, he mentioned The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a musical/horror film from 1975.

Vince Russo noted that the movie eventually became a cult classic as it became known as a "midnight movie." It became a rage for viewers to come to the theaters and start participating and enacting bits from the film. The audience would dress up as the characters, even conversing with them and mimicking moments from the longest-running theatrical release in history.

Vince Russo said the same thing is happening with pro wrestling, as he added below:

"You know, the movie 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show?' And Rocky Horror Picture Show turned into a cult classic, and what happens is bro, they started running it at midnight at theatres, and people go watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and they play along to the entire movie. So, in other words, there is a scene where it starts raining, and the two people take the newspapers and put it over their heads. So everybody in the audience takes out newspapers, they play along with the entire movie, it became a thing. Bro, that's what wrestling is. That's what the wrestling audience is today." [From 00:55 to 01:38]

Do you agree with former WWE head writer Vince Russo's take on the matter? Share your reactions in the comments section.

