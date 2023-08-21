"They don't want them" - Former WWE star discloses what prevents the company from signing a wrestler

Former WWE Superstar Alexander Wolfe reflected on his tryout with the company and why certain talents don't get signed.

The 36-year-old wrestler was part of two factions and spent the majority of his run in NXT. The first was SAnitY, which included Eric Young, Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross. He then became a member of Imperium, which was led by current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Wolfe was among the list of superstars released in 2021.

During a recent appearance on Developmentally Speaking, Alexander Wolfe stated that WWE doesn't sign talent after a tryout if they think that person is desperate.

"I hear that from a lot of people that'd be so anxious and so like mentally only this is the way you have to do this otherwise nothing and the way you said it describes it perfectly and a lot of those guys never get it because they believe - I know if they [WWE] sense from any participant of a tryout they're desperate, they don't want them," said Wolfe. [9:24-9:52]

Alexander Wolfe on why WWE signed him

Alexander Wolfe signed with the wrestling juggernaut in 2015. He went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championship with Eric Young.

During the interview, he stated that WWE signed him because they wanted a German wrestler and they saw potential in him.

"I did the tryouts, it was hard for sure but I was able to accomplish it with a smile on my face. I failed at the promo session because that was never my strength, but then they realized okay, he has potential. So eventually I got signed because they were looking for a German guy with blonde blue eyes. I'm from Germany I have a German accent and yeah, I just showed them what they wanted so that's why I got the opportunity," said Wolfe. [10:27-10:54]

Alexander Wolfe currently competes on the independent circuit as Axel Axeman Tischer and is the current GWF World Champion.

