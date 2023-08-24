"THEY WHAT?!" - Fans react to report that WWE rejected Edge's demands to re-sign; star is leaving

WWE rejected Edge's request when it came time to sign a new contract, according to recent reports. Fans have now reacted with disbelief at the prospect of the legend joining the competition.

Edge's contributions to wrestling over his long career cannot ever be overlooked. Even after retiring due to career-ending injuries, he worked for his return to the ring and came back to WWE. The Hall of Famer had a superb run after returning, despite his age, and had memorable feuds against the likes of Roman Reigns and Randy Orton.

He wrestled what appeared to be his "last match" in WWE against Sheamus recently on SmackDown. Now, it remains to be seen if he can come back to the company or if he chooses to move on.

In a report by Pro Wrestling Torch, details of what happened backstage between Edge and WWE during the contract negotiations were brought to light. It stated that the Hall of Famer told the company what they needed to do to keep him signed now that his contract was coming up. However, WWE rejected his request.

This led to the current situation, with the star's "last match" in the company being publicized. However, the report stated that there was also a belief that he could be heading to AEW as a result of this, and that he made the request knowing what Tony Khan could offer him. With Khan being a big fan of Edge (as well as Christian Cage being on the roster), The Rated-R Superstar could make the journey to Jacksonville in the near future.

Fans reacted to the news, with many upset over how WWE reportedly treated the star.

Expand Tweet

The general thoughts were complete disbelief, with many not even able to say much as they digested the news for the first time.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans talked about how they could not blame the star for making the jump to AEW, while some looked forward to seeing him with Matt and Jeff Hardy, as well as Christian.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Finally, there were a few fans who argued that the star might just be leaving WWE to retire, as being a father was more important to him.

Expand Tweet

Whatever the case, Edge has clearly earned the right to choose what to do with his limited time in the wrestling world. Whether this means he retires now or after a run in AEW remains to be seen.

At this time, the news is not official, but further reports may clarify exactly what was going on inside WWE and the star's negotiations with them.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot