The latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone had former WCW and WWE Superstar from the 80s and 90s - Black Bart, as the special guest. Bart was at his vibrant and honest best during the live Q&A session. While answering a fan's question about possibly seeing David Benoit wrestle in one of the top companies, Black Bart diverted from the original topic towards sharing his views on women's wrestling in AEW and WWE.

The former WWE Superstar said it was rare to see multiple women's matches back in his day. These days, the WWE match cards have several female bouts every week, but that was never the case when Black Bart wrestled.

Black Bart added that while the women's matches in the WWE are really good, he didn't have the same opinion about the women of AEW.

Here's what Black Bart said about women's wrestling in WWE and AEW:

"I don't want to say anything bad about WWF or WWE, or (All) Elite Wrestling, but I'll tell you what I'd do to most of their tapes. Most of their matches. Most of their guys. I record it, and I push fast forward. You understand what I'm saying? I record it, and I push fast forward because they are so! Monday night, this was a reason why I would not recommend him (David Benoit) to go up there. I look on their television show on RAW; they got four or five women's matches. Back when I was in that ring, if you had one women's match on that card, that was it. That was it. And I'm not saying they are not good; they are dang good. But turn over to Elite Wrestling, and look at some of them girls. They can't wrestle their way out of a dagum paper sack, you know. It's honest to god's truth."

Women's wrestling has certainly come a long way as the female wrestlers have headlined several WWE PPVs and have delivered countless matches that have been on par with what their male counterparts have produced.

AEW's women's division has attracted criticism since the promotion's establishment, but the company is trying to hire promising talent from the indie scene to change the perception. The women are also gradually getting more in-ring time, which can be seen by the increased number of matches on AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite. However, it would still take a long time for the AEW Women's division to be on the same level as the WWE.

