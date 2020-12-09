Taz, Excalibur, and Anthony Ogogo opened this week's AEW Dark, which featured 16 matches.

As always, the show had a few solid matches, debuts, and a handful of stars rising to the occasion to deliver the goods. This week's AEW Dark also had a big upset in the main event. The physically big Freya 'The Slaya' States made her AEW debut on tonight's show.

Without any further delay, let's take a look at the results and highlights of the show:

#1. Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark

Kiss used his athleticism to evade a few attacks from Black in the early stages of the match. Kiss dominated until Black broke the momentum with an Atomic Drop followed by a backbreaker.

He got a 1-count from an overhead suplex. He kept up the pressure with the single-leg Boston crab.

Black looked impressive as he locked in another brilliant submission move. Kiss attempted to fight back with a few forearm strikes, but Black responded with a European uppercut.

Kiss finally mounted the comeback with a couple of dropkicks and a swinging hurricanerana from the top rope. Kiss then connected with a rolling elbow strike followed by the Splitting Leg Drop from the top rope for the win.

Result: Sonny, Kiss, def. Baron Black on AEW Dark

Grade: C

#2. Danny Limelight vs. Brian Cage on AEW Dark

Brian Cage and Taz weren't pleased with Justin Roberts ignoring the FTW Championship.

Cage tried to make quick work of Danny Limelight, but Danny's speed got him out of a few tricky spots. Limelight took the fight to Cage with a tornado dive on the outside.

The honeymoon period ended as Cage caught Limelight in mid-air and dropped him face-first onto the apron. Back in the ring, Cage drove his shoulders into Danny's guts.

Cage followed it up with a flatliner. The Machine looked for his finisher, but Limelight slithered out.

Limelight connected with a roundhouse kick, but Cage responded with a brutal lariat. Limelight went up to the top, walked on the rope, and unleashed a diving Canadian Destroyer on Cage for a near fall. That was slick!

Limelight went for another springboard move, but Cage caught him this time. Cage delivered a powerbomb, a buckle bomb, and the Drill Claw for the win.

Result: Brian Cage, def. Danny Limelight on AEW Dark

Grade: B

#3. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Alex Gracia on AEW Dark

Gracia powered Rose onto the mat after the initial collar and elbow tie-up. Gracia attempted to outstrike Rose, but the former AEW Women's Champion took Alex down with a shoulder tackle.

Nyla Rose punished her opponent in the corner with strikes and followed it with an Oklahoma Stampede. The Native Beast delivered the Beast Bomb to end the squash match.

Result: Nyla Rose def. Alex Garcia on AEW Dark

Grade: D

Vickie Guererro cut a promo after the match. She put over her client, fired shots at Brandi Rhodes, and called for everyone to applaud Nyla Rose in a typically loud Vickie Guerrero promo.