Top 5 underrated wrestlers in AEW

Jan 01, 2020

TH2 deserves more in AEW

The WWE has often been criticized for their use, or lack of use, of a number of talented wrestlers over the years. The likes of Cesaro and Shorty G are prime examples, and it is unfathomable that Sami Zayn has not won a single main roster Championship. So when AEW launched in 2019, wrestling fans were excited. They hoped that the new company would make better usage of its smaller roster. The expectation was more or less achieved with AEW creating stars out of the likes of Darby Allin and Luchasaurus.

That said, those pushes have not resulted in them beating established stars to solidify their position. The focus still seems to be squarely on former WWE stars and the Elite. While the likes of Allin at least appear on featured spots, there are other talented performers who have been lost in the mix. This list takes a look at the 5 such underrated wrestlers in AEW.

5. Angelico

Angelico had made his mark in AAA

Born in Johannesburg and having wrestled for promotions based out of Africa, Spain, Japan, US and Mexico, Angelico is a 13 year veteran. He turned heads with his acrobatic displays in AAA and Lucha Underground and fully deserves his shot on US TV with Tony Khan's promotion. However, despite all his accolades, The Hybrid 2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) is probably at the very bottom of the AEW tag team division and that is a crying shame.

Alongside the even more spectacular Jack Evans, Angelico should have the flag bearer of the tag division, but they have been overshadowed by the likes of the Young Bucks and even the Dark Order. While it is a testament to the depth of the AEW tag team division, TH2 doesn't deserve to be treated as jobbers.

Angelico & Evans had their first victory in the company just a few weeks back in an 8 man tag team match. They were partnered the Lucha Bros, who were the focus of the match. Another indignation has to be the fact that TH2 were not even in the brackets for the tag team title tournament - nothing much has changed since then.

Angelico deseves a better push based on his talent alone. TH2 might be the first team to move from AEW to the WWE due to lack of opportunities. If they do, they might dominate an underwhelming division.

