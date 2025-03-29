"Things can change between Gunther and Jey" - Rikishi admits he is praying for both WWE stars

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just weeks away, and fans have been getting pretty critical about the build for most of the top matches. During the latest episode of his podcast, Rikishi prayed that his son and the champion remain healthy leading up to their big title showdown.

Gunther has had the upper hand over Jey Uso since last year. The Austrian star become one of the most dominant champions on the main roster in the last few years. Following a record-setting Intercontinental Title reign, The Ring General has held the World Heavyweight Championship for an impressive amount of time as well. He will defend it against this year's Men's Royal Rumble winner at WrestleMania.

As WWE adds more layers to its story, Rikishi addressed the current status of the storyline and noted on his Off The Top podcast that fans could still witness some creative developments on the weekly TV shows before 'Mania.

Rikishi spoke about the sheer magnitude of wrestling for the WWE at the top level and how performers need to take care of their bodies before important matches.

"This is the WWE, anything can happen, We're less than a month away from WrestleMania 41. Things can change between Gunther and Jey. Like, there is so much stuff that can happen. I don't want to call it a swerve or anything but everything matters in the weeks leading up to it. One, everybody's got to stay healthy, because without these guys staying healthy, that match that was booked and advertised, you know, it possibly can't go own." [From 22:57 onwards]

While Rikihsi obviously wanted his son to defeat The Ring General, the WWE Hall of Famer prayed for the champion as well and wished the superstars were at their 100% physically in Las Vegas.

He added:

"I am going to pray for both parties. I'm going to pray that Jey is healthy and at his best. He is in top-tier shape. And I['m going to pray for Gunther that he is the same way. " [24:50 - 25:00]

Jimmy Uso will face Gunther on WWE RAW

The story thus far on television has taken a few subtle yet intriguing twists of late. WWE has leaned into Jey Uso's unsettled nerves against arguably the biggest match of his career.

The company acknowledged the fans noticing Jey's mistakes and seemingly had the superstar intentionally slip before he went for a Spear on Gunther on this week's RAW. Jimmy Uso stepped up to talk some sense into his brother after reuniting with him in the ring for their first tag match together since the 2023 Money in the Bank.

After a passionate pep talk backstage, Jimmy Uso got into a face-off with Gunther and landed a slap hard that most viewers won't forget in a while before confirming their match for next week's RAW.

Rest assured, the hard-hitting Austrian star will have some receipts for Jimmy!

