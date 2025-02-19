"Things change very quickly" - Karrion Kross opens up about his WWE career 

Karrion Kross believes he could be 'the guy' representing World Wrestling Entertainment. He always stays prepared for it.

When he arrived in the summer of 2022, many believed he was earmarked for a strong push in WWE. But after being plunged into an upper mid-card story with Drew McIntyre, during which he scored a noteworthy victory over the Scotsman, The Doom Walker's push fizzled out.

In an appearance on Geeking Out with Matt Serra, Karrion Kross addressed his position on the weekly program. He is signed to RAW, where his most recent storyline was with The Wyatt Sicks. Despite tasting a feud-ending victory, WWE has not used Kross in a prominent angle since.

"I don’t envy the position of creative or booking the show because you have this company, and it’s worth billions, and you have public shareholders. You don’t want to hire anything less than the best of the best. So now you have a whole roster full of incredible people. Some people, for a lack of better word, get cast as background. Some people get cast as supporting actors, and then some people are the leads," Karrion Kross explained.

The former NXT Champion is confident that WWE will ultimately position him, in his own words, as a lead character.

"I’m gonna stick it out, and every single opportunity that I get, I’m gonna show them I could be that guy, because I can be, and a lot of the audience knows that. In terms of getting the opportunity to demonstrate that, I stay ready for it. I train for it, I eat for it. I don’t get complacent whatsoever. (...) You need to be ready. Things change very quickly. That’s kind of the way I approach it." [From 51:44 onwards]

In the past year, Kross rejuvenated his career. He worked his first WrestleMania against Bobby Lashley and was featured in angles with The New Day and The Wyatt Sicks, all while leading The Final Testament.

Bobby Lashley believes WWE should push Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross was Bobby Lashley's final major feud before The All Mighty parted ways with WWE. He later joined AEW.

During an interview with K&S WrestleFest, Lashley claimed Kross was underutilized, and if the company wanted, it could easily push his former rival as a credible main event player. Interestingly, he also added that leading The Final Testament was not doing The Doom Walker any favors.

"I think he should be used a lot more than he is being used right now," Bobby Lashley said while discussing Karrion Kross.

As part of WWE's latest releases, The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were let go, ending The Final Testament's run after one full calendar year. Where Karrion Kross goes from here bears watching.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Geeking Out with Matt Serra and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

