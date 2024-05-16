"Think about Cody Rhodes" - Legendary 23-time WWE champion on wrestling's winning formula

A WWE veteran known for his high-flying skills and infectious charisma used Cody Rhodes' journey and The Bloodline saga to claim that a captivating storyline is the cornerstone of professional wrestling. The legendary 23-time champion being discussed here is Kofi Kingston.

The New Day member has climbed his path to the top to win the WWE Championship by defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Kingston understands the power of a well-told story as he has first-hand seen how compelling narratives can elevate wrestlers and resonate with the fans.

While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Kofi Kingston exemplified his theory with The American Nightmare's career arc and the people involved in The Bloodline. The 42-year-old noted that after leaving WWE, Rhodes carved his path in independent circuits and AEW, showcasing his talent and evolving his character to position himself from being a mid-carder to the top contender.

"What really invests people is the ability to tell a good story. Think about The Bloodline saga that's still going on, almost like three or four years strong, with that storyline going on and bringing all types of of legend in. It's crazy!" Kingston said.

The former WWE World Champion added:

"You think about Cody Rhodes. The guy who was really—I don't want to say run out of this company—wasn't looked at as a top guy, as a star. So he left on his own accord, bet on himself, came back, and now he's on top of the world; it's beautiful! That's what gets people to invest in the product and keeps people coming back." [5:25 - 6:08]

You can check out the full interview below:

Cody Rhodes shows hectic WWE schedule ahead of SummerSlam

The 38-year-old star recently shared that he would walk into SummerSlam 2024 with the Undisputed WWE Championship, which he won at this year's WrestleMania.

Rhodes successfully defended his title at Backlash France against AJ Styles. At the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, The American Nightmare will face Logan Paul in a "Champion vs. Champion" match in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to X, Cody Rhodes shared his jampacked upcoming schedule till the Friday Night SmackDown episode in Ohio, Cleveland, before SummerSlam.

"So much happening on the Road to Summerslam! Just added - the Championship will be coming to Albany, Louisville, Bloomington, Kalamazoo!" he wrote.

The WWE Universe is excited to see if the match between Paul and Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring will be a "Winner Takes All" stipulation.