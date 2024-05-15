Cody Rhodes shows hectic WWE schedule ahead of SummerSlam; provides major update

It's one thing to spoil the result of an upcoming WWE show, but what if there was never a doubt about it? Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is convinced that he will walk into SummerSlam this year with the belt he won on the grand stage last month.

Rhodes is fresh off a quality win over AJ Styles at Backlash in Lyon, France, and has an imminent "Champion vs. Champion" match against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia on May 25.

Taking to X, Cody Rhodes shared his upcoming dates, all the way till the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Cleaveland, Ohio, one night removed from The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"So much happening on the road to Summerslam! Just added - the Championship will be coming to Albany, Louisville, Bloomington, Kalamazoo!" Cody Rhodes wrote on X.

The American Nightmare needs the United States Championship in order to complete the Grand Slam. However, would WWE retire the belt? Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes so. He also argued that there is no way Rhodes is losing his title at this point in his reign.

Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland?

Nick Aldis was hired as the SmackDown general manager in the new season premiere last year. Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Aldis had disclosed his desire to wrestle eventually. He brought up the palpable chemistry he has with Roman Reigns and also his history with Cody Rhodes.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested that Nick Aldis is an ideal fit as The American Nightmare's challenger at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The show is scheduled for June 15.

"I just am looking forward to the moment when Nick Aldis is announcing Cody Rhodes' opponent and he goes: 'Cody, your next opponent is me.' And we go: 'What?!' Nick Aldis has been keeping himself in shape. When is it gonna be time for Nick Aldis to take that suit off," he said.

Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis already have a 1-1 record, albeit outside WWE. They have met numerous times on the program, including most recently when the SmackDown general manager introduced the Rhodes to his next challenger. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare will wind up being Nick Aldis' first opponent in the sports entertainment giant.