Third-generation superstar reflects emotionally on completing 17 years with WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya shared a heartfelt message on social media, marking her incredible 17-year journey with the company.

Since her arrival in the Stamford-based company in January 2007, the third-generation star has crafted a successful career. Natalya has solidified herself as a cornerstone of the Women's division and holds the world record for the most matches by a female wrestler in WWE. Additionally, she has also held the prestigious Women's Championship.

As she approached her 17-year milestone with the company, Natalya took to Twitter and penned down an emotional message. Reflecting on her journey, she revealed how her passion for the industry has deepened over time and expressed enthusiasm for the future.

"Today is 17 years since I signed with @WWE, and my love for this business has only grown. I have never taken a single day for granted, because I learned early, that the amazing position I have is leased, never owned. So wherever the next 17 takes us, just know I’ll be calling someone B*tch! (IYKYK!) and locking them in Sharpshooter. Because this isn’t a career for me. It’s my life, 🖤" Natalya wrote.

Natalya sent a message after loss on WWE RAW

Natalya teamed up with Tegan Nox to face Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark during the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Despite a valiant effort, Natalya and Nox fell short in their match. The former, however, conveyed a powerful message after the show, affirming that 2024 would mark a different chapter. Encouraging her tag team partner not to lose hope but to keep pushing forward and fighting on.

"I started 2024, hoping it wouldn’t go the same for me as 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009 and 2008 before it. I do know one thing for sure, we need to keep fighting, Tegan. This is the year everything changes. #Raw," Natalya wrote.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the newly-formed tag team moving forward.

