"This is an absolute sin!" - Veteran surprised that The Fiend never cut a promo in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone returned for another edition of "Writing with Russo," and the WWE Veteran brought up a surprising observation about The Fiend's WWE run.

Russo noted that Bray Wyatt never cut a promo as The Fiend in the WWE and the former writer called it a 'sin' on the company's part. Bray Wyatt's The Fiend was a mute character who relied on his sinister look to captivate the audience's attention.

Vince Russo felt WWE should have allowed The Fiend to say a few words and added that the promos would have been phenomenal.

The former WWE head writer said The Fiend's promos could have been similar to Jake 'The Snake' Roberts' spine-chilling delivery on the microphone. Russo stated that fans have been cheated out of the opportunity to see a unique gimmick like The Fiend have some verbal on-screen presence.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"Chris, there's a couple of things here," Russo began, "A couple of very interesting things. First of all, you know what I realized today, bro? I realized today, which is an absolute sin. This is an absolute sin! Bro, I didn't realize it until today. Bro, we never got to hear the Fiend cut a promo. The Fiend never cut a promo! Bro, in my opinion, The Fiend would have cut Jake Roberts' promos. Fiend promos would have been phenomenal, and we got cheated out of that. Okay?"

What's next for The Fiend Bray Wyatt following his WWE release?

Bray Wyatt's 12-year tenure with the WWE ended abruptly on July 31st when the company announced his unforeseen release.

The wrestling world is still reeling from the news, and there is also a lot of online speculation about Wyatt's next move.

But where did WWE go wrong with Bray Wyatt? Vince Russo spoke at length about the issues that hindered the former WWE Champion's career during the latest Writing with Russo episode, which you can check out above.

