"This is actually crazy" - Saudi Arabian artist breaks silence after major CM Punk collaboration for WWE Night of Champions

A popular Saudi Arabian artist has reacted to his collaboration with CM Punk and WWE for Night of Champions. Punk challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Premium Live Event on Saturday but lost after an interference from Seth Rollins.

Ahead of Night of Champions, Paradigm Talent Agency shared an artwork made by Abdulmalik on Instagram to promote Punk's "Last Dance" with Cena. The Second City Saint signed with Paradigm last year to represent him for projects outside pro wrestling.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Abdulmalik, who has worked with other WWE stars over the years, delivered a message reaction to the opportunity of getting to work on the iconic artwork.

"For someone who grew up on the Punk vs Cena legendary feud in 2011, getting to do this is actually crazy. I’m so honored for it and I couldn’t be more excited for tonight!!" Abdulmalik tweeted.

Based on his Instagram account, CM Punk wasn't the only WWE star Abdulmalik has collaborated with. He has provided artwork for John Cena, Blake Monroe, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn. He was also responsible for the design of Punk and Zayn's attire at Saturday Night's Main Event.

CM Punk loses to John Cena after Seth Rollins' attack

The main event of Night of Champions was as good as advertised, though there was plenty of interference. Seth Rollins tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase with the help of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but the faction was thwarted by Penta and Sami Zayn.

CM Punk was one GTS away from beating John Cena when Rollins hit him in the face with the MITB briefcase, following it up with the Curb Stomp. Cena then dumped Rollins outside, covering Punk as the referee counted to three for the victory.

It will be interesting to see how The Second City Saint reacts to Seth Rollins being a thorn in his side again. With SummerSlam right around the corner, a rematch between the bitter rivals with a massive stipulation could be possible.

