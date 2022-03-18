"This is what affected me"- WWE veteran shares his memories of Scott Hall (Exclusive)

Vince Russo shared his memories of Scott Hall on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show.

The wrestling world was left in a state of mourning after Hall's untimely passing. The WWE Hall of Famer was one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the history of the business.

Former WWE booker Vince Russo was asked to share his memories of Scott Hall during his appearance on The Bro Show. Check out his comments below:

"The Kliq, they had a ton of heat with the boys backstage. They had their own locker room, and they put the 'Kliq' on the door, like, they had a ton of heat. And then there was that other group that was, like, Rikishi, and Taker, they had a ton of heat. This is what affected me more than anything. The first wave that came over me. You don't see this in wrestling a lot, but those guys, I'm talking about Scott, Hunter, Shawn, Kevin, those guys, Sean Waltman, there was such a love for each other with these guys."

"You don't get that in wrestling, because you're competing against each other, everybody wants the spot. These guys had such a love for each other, it really was a brotherly love. When I heard of his passing, I immediately went to Kevin, Shawn, and Page. I really went to people whose lives were really going to be affected by this. I've been in this business since 1991, you don't experience friendship at this level. It's very rare," said Russo. (4:40-6:53)

Scott Hall was one of the biggest superstars to never win a WWE world title

Scott Hall rose to fame in the early 90s while portraying the character of Razor Ramon in WWE. He was a four-time Intercontinental Champion but was never given a run with the world title.

He later went to WCW and formed The nWo with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan, thus changing the industry forever.

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash You never realize how much you love someone until you can't. You never realize how much you love someone until you can't. https://t.co/jKRUehYMBF

Hall was quite close to Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Nash, and Sean Waltman. Kevin Nash shared a heartbreaking post shortly after Scott Hall's passing. He was 63-years-old at the time of his passing.

What was your favorite moment involving Hall in WWE? Share your memories of The Bad Guy below.

