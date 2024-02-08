"This ain't it WWE", "Real heat" - Fans react after learning WWE apparently threatened crowd they would stop airing NXT

WWE is currently the hottest it has been in a long time, selling out shows and getting fans completely invested in some of their storylines. While the "#WeWantCody" movement goes viral on social media, there's another star who appears to have pushed the crowd to rage in their segments - to the point that production apparently threatened to take the show off air. Fans have now reacted to this news.

Carmelo Hayes betrayed Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day in a move that no one had seen coming. When the show had almost ended, Hayes hugged Williams after the latter lost his chance at the NXT Championship. That he lost partially because of Hayes' enthusiastic 'help' had not gone unnoticed, but it was thought to be exactly what Hayes portrayed it to be - an accident.

Unfortunately, it soon became clear that was not the case. After hugging him, Hayes attacked Williams the moment the star had his back turned. Not only did he betray him, he took it a step further, getting a steel chair from under the ring and then using it to attack Williams' leg, going after it with a fury that left fans booing and scared for the former title challengers' health.

They were also upset at the fact that Williams' former friend and mentor was the one putting him through this.

On WWE NXT this week, Carmelo Hayes kicked off the show but was greeted by an obscene chant that made him walk out. He returned later when things were further dampened down.

According to reports from Fightful Select, fans were told not to put up their middle finger or curse during the Carmelo Hayes segment. This possibly happened after the first segment when he walked out. There was another rumor that the production told the audience that they would take the show off the air if the chants continued.

Expand Tweet

Hearing this, fans couldn't believe the heat that Carmelo Hayes has attracted, while also in disbelief at the lengths the company will go to, to keep their product TV-PG. Most were unhappy with the company, but others were happy that Carmelo Hayes was getting the heel heat he was.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes' heel turn could see him further boosted on WWE's main roster

Hayes has been part of the WWE main roster over the last few weeks, appearing and wrestling regularly on the blue brand.

The heat he has with the WWE NXT crowd is unlikely to translate directly to the main roster, thanks to the smaller size of the fandom. However, given he's currently got such major heel heat, WWE may feel the need to give him a boost on the main roster.

It remains to be seen where his feud with Trick Williams ends up culminating, as this could be the biggest story for him before he makes the WWE main roster move permanent.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE