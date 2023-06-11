"This is also 100 percent true" - 4-time champion knew popular WWE tag team was "doomed"

The Hype Bros were one of WWE's most popular tag teams throughout their run in NXT. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley proved that they had enough ''hype'' for fans to get behind, which then led to a run on the main roster.

Their run ended prematurely when Rawley attacked Ryder following their loss against The Bludgeon Brothers. Despite their interesting main roster run, it appears that former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, who was formerly known as Zack Ryder can pinpoint the moment he realized that the team was "doomed."

It looks like the former US Champion believes that The Hype Bros were doomed when they debuted on WWE's Snapchat account.

It appears that he could have been correct, since it wasn't long after their snapchat debut that Rawley turned on Ryder, and after a blow-off match between the two men on the Clash of Champions pre-show back in 2017, they went their separate ways.

Matt Cardona has become "The Indy God" since leaving WWE

Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley have since been released by WWE and while Ryder's wife Chelsea Green is currently making waves on SmackDown and RAW, it appears that the former Hype Bros have no plans to make their return.

Cardona hinted that he could return to the sports entertainment juggernaut for several months building up to The Royal Rumble earlier this year, but instead, it was Chelsea Green who made her return in the women's match, whilst her husband continues to dominate the Independent circuit.

Cardona is now known as The Indy God and The Deathmatch King due to his time on the Independent scene. His career has taken an extreme turn and the former US Champ is massively over with the fans. Many fans of Vince McMahon's company want Ryder back.

Do you think Zack Ryder will ever make his return to the Stamford-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

