"This has always been the plan" - WWE star Bronson Reed reacts to current champion replacing him in a top faction

WWE star Bronson Reed has reacted to Zack Sabre Jr. joining forces with TMDK after he departed from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

A few weeks back, Reed returned to WWE under Triple H as his stint with NJPW came to an end. During his time in Japan, he made headlines by beating Kazuchika Okada in a singles competition.

Upon Reed's departure from NJPW, his faction TMDK was left with a big void to fill. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, the group found its newest member in the form of Zack Sabre Jr.

Taking to Twitter, Reed reacted to Sabre Jr. joining the group by claiming that the plan had fallen into place.

"ZSJ ... TMDK. THIS HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE PLAN," wrote Reed.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Sabre Jr. won his first singles title in NJPW by capturing the NJPW World TV Champion. He beat Ren Narita to become the inaugural champion.

Post-match, he was interrupted by Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls, who offered ZSJ a TMDK shirt, one that the British wrestler gladly accepted.

Bronson Reed recently challenged Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura recently made his return to Japan under Pro Wrestling NOAH and was victorious in a huge singles match over The Great Muta.

Post-match, WWE star Bronson Reed challenged Nakamura to find him on RAW. He further taunted The King of Strong Style by boasting about his win over Kazuchika Okada.

Okada and Nakamura were previously stablemates in CHAOS, a faction in NJPW currently led by The Rainmaker. Reed wrote:

"I like to start the new year choosing violence. Hey @ShinsukeN Now that you're done with that old man, find me on Monday nights and I'll beat you like I beat your Chaos boy!"

Upon Bronson Reed's return to WWE, he has been paired with The Miz and is working as his sidekick.

The former North American Champion set his sights on Dexter Lumis and a singles match could potentially take place between the two at some point down the line.

